DGP sanctions Rs 6.71 lakh for children of cops

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Thursday sanctioned Rs 6.71 lakh in favour of the children of Police personnel.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that appreciating the hard work of the children of serving Police personnel who excelled in the annual examinations of class 10th during the academic session 2021-2022, the DGP sanctioned meritorious scholarships of Rs 4.96 lakh in favour of 100 students.
He also sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 1.75 lakh in favour of 22 children of the deceased Police personnel.
The J&K Police as an institution provides scholarships to the children of both the serving and deceased cops as part of its social responsibility and sees the families of Police personnel as part of an extended family.