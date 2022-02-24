DGP sanctions Rs 69 lakh as special welfare relief

The special welfare relief of Rs 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased Police personnel HC Surinder Kumar and SgCt Bilal Ahmad. While as Rs 20 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased Ct Raj Kumar.

The deceased personnel have passed away due to illness/ natural death while in service. Rs one lakh each was already paid to NoKs of these deceased police personnel for performing last rites through their concerned units. The Special Welfare Relief is sanctioned out of Contributory Police Welfare Funds.