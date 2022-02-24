DGP sanctions Rs 69 lakh as special welfare relief

Jammu: With an aim to provide financial succor to the families of the Police personnel/SPOs who have passed away while in service, the Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Rs 69 lakh as Special Welfare Relief for NoKs of such deceased Police personnel/ SPOs.
The special welfare relief of Rs 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased Police personnel HC Surinder Kumar and SgCt Bilal Ahmad. While as Rs 20 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased Ct Raj Kumar.
The deceased personnel have passed away due to illness/ natural death while in service. Rs one lakh each was already paid to NoKs of these deceased police personnel for performing last rites through their concerned units. The Special Welfare Relief is sanctioned out of Contributory Police Welfare Funds.
Rs five lakh as Special Welfare Relief has been sanctioned in favour of NoKs of deceased SPO Madan Lal who passed away during the course of his engagement in the department. Rs 50,000 was already paid to his family for performing last rites. The amount is sanctioned out of the Contributory Welfare Fund of SPOs.