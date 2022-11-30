DGP sanctions Rs 71 lakh retirement gift to 71 cops

Srinagar: As a token of appreciation for their services to the Department, the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has sanctioned a retirement gift of Rs 71 lakh in favour of 71 J&K Police personnel who are retiring from services on November 30, 2022.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Rs 1 lakh each has been sanctioned vide Police Headquarters J&K Order No 3991 of 2022 in favour of three gazetted officers, 53 non-gazetted officers, 11 lower subordinates and four followers.