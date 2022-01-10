DGP sanctions Rs 99.4 lakh in favour of NoKs of slain cops

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday sanctioned a special welfare relief of Rs 94 lakh and welfare relief of Rs 5.4 lakh in favour of NoKs of slain Police personnel and SPOs under different orders of the Police Headquarters.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that under PHQ’s orders, Special Welfare Relief of Rs 22 lakh each had been sanctioned in favour of dependents and legal heirs of slain Assistant Sub Inspector Ghulam Hassan, slain Selection Grade Constable Shafeeq Ahmad, and Constable Rameez Ahmad, who were killed in Zewan last month.
The statement said that Special Welfare Relief of Rs 22 lakh had also been sanctioned in favour of deceased follower Niyaz Ahmad Shah and special relief of Rs 6 lakh in favour of deceased SPO Arjun Singh.
It said that special welfare relief has been sanctioned out of the Contributory Police and SPOs Welfare Fund.
The statement said that the DGP under another order sanctioned Rs 50,000 each in favour of 10 parents of slain Police personnel and SPOs to meet their immediate financial requirements. It said that Rs 40,000 were sanctioned in favour of parents of slain Police personnel for their treatment.