DGP sanctions Rs 99.4 lakh in favour of NoKs of slain cops

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday sanctioned a special welfare relief of Rs 94 lakh and welfare relief of Rs 5.4 lakh in favour of NoKs of slain Police personnel and SPOs under different orders of the Police Headquarters.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that under PHQ’s orders, Special Welfare Relief of Rs 22 lakh each had been sanctioned in favour of dependents and legal heirs of slain Assistant Sub Inspector Ghulam Hassan, slain Selection Grade Constable Shafeeq Ahmad, and Constable Rameez Ahmad, who were killed in Zewan last month.