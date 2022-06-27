DGP sanctions scholarship of over Rs 5.40 lakh

Srinagar: With an aim to promote the merit and instill the spirit of competition among the wards of police personnel, the Director General of Police (DGP), J&K Dilbag Singh has sanctioned meritorious scholarship of Rs 4.72 lakh in favour of wards of serving police personnel and scholarship of over Rs 76,000 in favour of wards of slain SPOs.
According to a press note, the meritorious scholarship has been sanctioned in favour of 94 wards for their performance in the annual examination of class 10th during the academic session 2021-22. The scholarship has been granted out of the Central Police Welfare Fund vide an order issued by Police headquarters here today.
The scholarship of Rs 6,000 each has been granted in favour of 49 wards for securing above 90 percent marks and Rs 4,000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 45 wards who have secured 80 percent and above marks in the annual examination of class 10th.
The DGP has also sanctioned a scholarship of Rs 76,500 in favour of 10 wards of slain SPOs who have laid down their lives for the nation. The scholarship has been sanctioned for the wards studying in different classes from nursery to graduation for the academic session 2021-22 out of the Police Pariwar Fund.
Police Headquarters has been sanctioning scholarships, rewards, welfare loan/ relief for police personnel, wards of martyred and serving/retired Police personnel under different schemes to boost the morale of their wards and to help them in times of need.