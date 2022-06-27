DGP sanctions scholarship of over Rs 5.40 lakh

Srinagar: With an aim to promote the merit and instill the spirit of competition among the wards of police personnel, the Director General of Police (DGP), J&K Dilbag Singh has sanctioned meritorious scholarship of Rs 4.72 lakh in favour of wards of serving police personnel and scholarship of over Rs 76,000 in favour of wards of slain SPOs.

According to a press note, the meritorious scholarship has been sanctioned in favour of 94 wards for their performance in the annual examination of class 10th during the academic session 2021-22. The scholarship has been granted out of the Central Police Welfare Fund vide an order issued by Police headquarters here today.