DGP sanctions special welfare relief for NOKs of police personnel

Srinagar: Continuing with its welfare measures and to provide assistance to the families of the police personne, the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Special Welfare Relief of over rupees 1.01 crore for the next of kin of seven deceased police personnel.

The benefit was extended via different orders. The Special Welfare Relief of rupees 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents, legal heirs of deceased police personnel ASI Bashir Ahmad, ASI Sansar Chand, SgCt Nazir Ahmad, and Follower Sohan Singh who passed away while in service.

Rupees one lakh each has been already paid to the NoK of deceased police personnel for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund.