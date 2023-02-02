DGP sanctions welfare loan for 60 serving police personnel

Similarly, welfare loan of “rupees 1 lakh to rupees 1.50 has been sanctioned in favour of 7 Police personnel for pursuing higher education of their ward.” Besides, the DGP has also sanctioned Rs 50 thousands each in favour of two police officials for “circumcision and yognovpit of their wards.”

The welfare loan sanctioned to the Police personnel is refundable and is recovered in monthly installments from their salaries without any interest.

The welfare loan has been sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.

Police Headquarters under different welfare schemes is providing financial assistance to all the ranks “serving/retired of Jammu and Kashmir Police and to serving SPOs.”

“Financial support to the families and wards of martyr Police personnel and wards of martyr SPOs is also taken care of by the Police Headquarters,” police said.