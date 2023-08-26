DGP sanctions welfare loan, merit scholarship of over Rs 94 lakh

Srinagar: Continuing with an aim to provide welfare measures for police personnel and to provide financial assistance to meet their needs, the Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned rupees 89 lakh of welfare loan in favour of 74 serving officers and personnel of J&K Police. He has also sanctioned meritorious scholarship of rupees 5.76 lakh in favour of 109 wards of serving police personnel.
The DGP has sanctioned welfare loan ranging from rupees one lakh to rupees 1.50 lakh each in favour of 64 personnel for the purpose of their own marriage, or for marriage of their wards. He has also sanctioned welfare loan of rupees fifty thousand each in favour of 2 police personnel for their sister’s marriage.
Similarly, welfare loan of rupees 5 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of four Police personnel for pursuing higher/professional education of their wards and rupees 50 thousand each has been sanctioned in favour of 2 personnel for performing social obligations of their wards.
The welfare loan sanctioned to the police personnel is refundable and is recovered in monthly installments from their salaries without any interest. The welfare loan,relief has been sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.
Meanwhile, the DGP has also sanctioned meritorious scholarship in favour of 109 wards of serving police personnel who have excelled in the annual examination of class 10th during the academic session 2022-23. The amount has been sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.
Meritorious scholarship of Rupees 6000 each has been sanctioned in favour of seventy wards who have secured 90% and above marks and rupees 4000 each has been sanctioned in favour of 39 wards who have secured 80% and above marks.
Police headquarters under different welfare schemes is providing financial assistance to all the ranks serving, retired of Jammu and Kashmir Police and to serving SPOs.