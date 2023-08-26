DGP sanctions welfare loan, merit scholarship of over Rs 94 lakh

Srinagar: Continuing with an aim to provide welfare measures for police personnel and to provide financial assistance to meet their needs, the Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned rupees 89 lakh of welfare loan in favour of 74 serving officers and personnel of J&K Police. He has also sanctioned meritorious scholarship of rupees 5.76 lakh in favour of 109 wards of serving police personnel.

The DGP has sanctioned welfare loan ranging from rupees one lakh to rupees 1.50 lakh each in favour of 64 personnel for the purpose of their own marriage, or for marriage of their wards. He has also sanctioned welfare loan of rupees fifty thousand each in favour of 2 police personnel for their sister’s marriage.

Similarly, welfare loan of rupees 5 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of four Police personnel for pursuing higher/professional education of their wards and rupees 50 thousand each has been sanctioned in favour of 2 personnel for performing social obligations of their wards.