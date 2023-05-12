DGP sanctions welfare loan of over Rs 2.38 crore

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to provide enhanced welfare measures to the police personnel, the Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned a welfare loan of over rupees 1 crore in favour of 82 serving police personnel. He has also sanctioned special welfare relief in favour of NOK of the seven deceased police personnel.

Under an order, Rs one lakh fifty thousand each has been sanctioned in favor of 35 police personnel for the purpose of the marriage of their sons and daughters. Similarly, Rupees one lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 35 police personnel for the purpose of their own marriage.

Ten police personnel have been provided a welfare loan of rupees one lakh fifty thousand each for higher and professional education of their wards. In addition to this, rupees fifty thousand each has been sanctioned in favour of two police personnel for Mudan, circumcision of their respective wards.