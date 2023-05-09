DGP sanctions welfare loan of Rs 1.18 Cr

Srinagar: The Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned over Rs 1.18 crore welfare loan and relief in favour of 100 personnel to meet their immediate financial needs.
The sanction was made vide the PHQ order No.1423 of 2023. He has also sanctioned a welfare relief in favour of NOKs of 2 deceased police personnel.
Under this order, a welfare loan of Rs 1 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 55 police personnel while Rs 1.5 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 31 police personnel to meet the expenses of their own marriage and the marriage of their sons and daughters.
As many as 9 police personnel have been provided a welfare loan of Rs. 1.5 lakh each for the higher and professional education of their wards while one lakh each has been sanctioned in favor of two police personnel for the professional and higher education of their wards. Similarly, Rs 50 thousand each has been sanctioned in favour of two police personnel for the Mundan ceremony of their children while Rs. 50,000 has also been sanctioned in favour of one police personnel to meet the expenses of the marriage of his sister.
Besides, the DGP has sanctioned Rs one lakh in favour of a daughter of a martyred head constable in connection with her marriage ceremony.
Meanwhile, the DGP under another order has sanctioned a special welfare relief of Rs 22 lakh each in favour of NoKs of HC Rakesh Kumar, HC Naresh Kumar, and SgCt Muzid Ahmad. These personnel have passed away while in service.
The welfare loan sanctioned to the police personnel is refundable and is recovered in monthly installments from their salaries without any interest. However, the welfare relief provided is non-refundable. Police headquarters under different welfare schemes are providing assistance to all the ranks of police including the wards of “martyr police personnel and wards of martyr SPOs.”
Besides, the meritorious scholarship for the brilliant wards of “in-service police personnel/martyred/retired police personnel/SPOs is provided to inculcate the spirit of competition among them.”