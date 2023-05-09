DGP sanctions welfare loan of Rs 1.18 Cr

Srinagar: The Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned over Rs 1.18 crore welfare loan and relief in favour of 100 personnel to meet their immediate financial needs.

The sanction was made vide the PHQ order No.1423 of 2023. He has also sanctioned a welfare relief in favour of NOKs of 2 deceased police personnel.

Under this order, a welfare loan of Rs 1 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 55 police personnel while Rs 1.5 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 31 police personnel to meet the expenses of their own marriage and the marriage of their sons and daughters.