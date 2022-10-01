DGP sanctions welfare loan/relief of over Rs 4.13 crore

Srinagar: Continuing with an aim to provide welfare measures for police personnel and to provide financial assistance to meet their urgent needs, the Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has sanctioned over Rs 4.5 crore of welfare loan/relief in favour of 343 serving officers and personnel of J&K police.

According to a press note, he has also sanctioned welfare relief of over Rs 7.50 lakh in favour of 40 retired/NoKs of deceased police personnel.

Under this order, Welfare loan of Rs 58 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of 56 police personnel to meet the expenses of self-treatment or for the treatment of their dependents.

The amount sanctioned for the medical treatment ranges from Rs one lakh to Rs three lakhs. Besides, welfare relief of Rs 2.85 lakh in favour of eleven police personnel has also been sanctioned.