DGP sanctions welfare relief in favour of families of deceased police personnel

Srinagar: Continuing with its endeavor to provide help to the NoKs of deceased police personnel, the Director-General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh, has sanctioned Rs 88 lakh as special welfare relief in favour of legal heirs of four deceased police personnel.

The special welfare relief has been sanctioned in favour of NoKs of Police personnel ASI Mohammad Khalil, HC Ram Ditta, Sgct Nesar Ahmad and constable Mushtaq Ahmad. These personnel expired while in service due to illness or accidents.

Pertinent to mention Rs one lakh each has already been paid to the families/NoKs of personnel for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the concerned units. The financial assistance has been given out of the Contributory Police Welfare Fund.

“Police headquarters is running many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families. There are also schemes for the wards of Police personnel and SPOs. Besides, there are schemes for the NoKs of martyrs, their wards as also for the retired Police personnel and their spouses,” a police statement read.