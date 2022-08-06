DGP sanctions welfare relief of over Rs 7 lakh

Srinagar: Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Rs 785000 as welfare relief under two different orders issued by PHQ.
This is in continuation of police efforts to provide financial assistance to the retired police “personnel, NoKs of deceased police personnel and the NoK’s of martyred police personnel/SPOs.”
Under order number 2618, the DGP has sanctioned Rs 555000 in favour of 48 retired police personnel and 10 NoKs of deceased police personnel.
The financial assistance has been provided for their self treatment, treatment of their dependents and marriage of daughters.
Under another order, the DGP has sanctioned Rs 235000 in favour of NOKs of twenty Police personnel/SPO for their medical treatment and marriage of their wards.
Police Headquarter has been providing financial assistance to its serving/retired police personnel, SPOs and their wards.
Schemes are also in place for the assistance of families of the “martyrs/deceased police personnel and their wards.”
Police headquarters under its different welfare schemes has sanctioned more than Rs 62 crore this year so far.