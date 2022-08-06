DGP sanctions welfare relief of over Rs 7 lakh

Under order number 2618, the DGP has sanctioned Rs 555000 in favour of 48 retired police personnel and 10 NoKs of deceased police personnel.

The financial assistance has been provided for their self treatment, treatment of their dependents and marriage of daughters.

Under another order, the DGP has sanctioned Rs 235000 in favour of NOKs of twenty Police personnel/SPO for their medical treatment and marriage of their wards.