DGP sanctions welfare relief of Rs 75 lakh

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has sanctioned over Rs 75 lakh welfare relief in favour of next of kins (NoKs) of martyr/deceased police personnel / SPOs, a police statement said.
It added that the relief is a continous endeavour to look after the welfare of families of martyr/deceased/ retired police personnel /SPOs.
The special welfare relief of Rs 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased Police personnel ASI Chankar Singh, Follower Manpreet Singh and Follower Haseena Akhtar. The deceased personnel passed away due to illness/ natural death while in service.
Rs one lakh each was already paid to NoKs of these deceased police personnel for performing last rites through their concerned units. The Special Welfare Relief is sanctioned out of Contributory Police Welfare Funds.