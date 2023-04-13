DGP’s greetings on Baisakhi, Dr Ambedkar’s jayanti

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh has greeted the people of the UT, families of Police martyrs, J&K Police personnel and forces and their families on the auspicious occasions of Baisakhi and birthday of Dr B R Ambedkar.

In his message, the DGP said that the Baisakhi festival is celebrated to welcome the new harvesting season of the year and on this special day the great Saint Warrior Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj has created Khalsa Panth, who are committed to serve others without a thought for own wellbeing. He prayed for communal harmony and brotherhood among the people of J&K UT.

On the occasion of Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar jayanti the DGP said that the modest beginnings of his life and becoming the pioneer of Indian constitution, Dr Ambedkar’s life is an inspiration to follow and to make the nation proud.