DIG Jabbar sent on deputation to CBI for 5 years

Jammu: J&K Home Department Monday relieved DIG South Kashmir Range Abdul Jabbar to enable him to take up his new assignment in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the DIG level, on a deputation basis, for five years.

As per an order issued by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal, Sujit Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Kashmir Range, would hold the charge of DIG, South Kashmir Range, in addition to his duties, till further orders.