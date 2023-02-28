‘Digital J&K’ to usher in a golden chapter in the UT: CS

The Chief Secretary impressed that onboarding the services on mobile applications like Umang and DigiLocker will make the services more user-friendly and easily accessible. He reiterated that the time is not far when all the citizen-centric services will be integrated with such platforms including the RAS for feedback with an additional feature of auto-appeal to ensure timely delivery and fixation of responsibility in case of any undue delay.

At the same time the Chief Secretary urged the MD & CEO of J&K Bank to further reduce the timeframe for extending the loans taken for self employment. He also vouched for handholding of all the artisans and craftsmen by giving them easy access to capital to upscale their activities or establishing the enterprises. He stressed on simplifying the procedures for all such advances by doing away with asking for collaterals for loans of lesser value and documents least required or available online now.

Later on the Chief Secretary launched two separate services of H&UDD meant for seeking ‘No Objection Certificates' in Municipal Corporations and other Municipalities for establishment of commercial enterpriseson Umang application. He also launched the integration of services namely Registration of Societies, Weavers Registration Card and Artisans Registration Card on DigiLocker platform.

All these services are essential for the shopkeepers, artisans and craftsmen for availing the credit facility from the banks and many other services offered by government departments. These developments are going to address lot of their issues they were facing and would give them access to documents instantly just at the click of a button.