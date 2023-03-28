Dilapidated roads | Govt sets target to blacktop 6,000-kilometre road length in 2023-24

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has set a goal to tarmac 6,000 kilometres of roads throughout the Union Territory, citing the territory's potholed roads that annoy commuters and welcome tourists in the Kashmir region.
"Overall, 6,000 kilometers of black-topping of roads is expected to be achieved during 2023-24 under all schemes," said a senior Public Works Department official adding that the government of J&K has kept a separate budgetary provision for the blacktopping of roads in UT, particularly in Srinagar district which is scheduled to host G-20 conference meetings in the coming months.
“Our goal is to blacktop 6000 kilometres of roads in Jammu and Kashmir's cities and towns. The goal of the central government is to have smooth roads in urban Jammu and Kashmir,” the official said.
The official added that in addition to blacktopping, the administration has concentrated on maintaining the current roads in the union territory.
"The recently blacktopped roads will be inspected to see whether there has been any damage from the harsh winter weather. According to the Road Maintenance Policy 2021, the upkeep of the current road infrastructure will receive a lot of focus this year,”he said.
It is important to note that after a snowfall and a particularly harsh winter, Kashmir's roads become damaged and require patchwork. The city of Srinagar's roadways are in poor condition; big potholes welcome tourists and complicate commutes in the summer capital.
Pertinently, the Union Finance Ministry in a recently presented Budget has kept Rs 4062.87 crore for Road and Bridge Sector, which is Rs 98.99 crore more than the previous year’s budget allocation.
Besides 253 new projects at an estimated cost of Rs 1292 crore have been prioritised to be sanctioned under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF)-XXVIII with NABARD funding and will be taken for execution during 2023-24.
Construction of 60 ongoing bridges sanctioned under different schemes will be completed during 2023-24. “Passing Bays” on all major roads are to be constructed during 2023-24.