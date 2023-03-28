Dilapidated roads | Govt sets target to blacktop 6,000-kilometre road length in 2023-24

The official added that in addition to blacktopping, the administration has concentrated on maintaining the current roads in the union territory.

"The recently blacktopped roads will be inspected to see whether there has been any damage from the harsh winter weather. According to the Road Maintenance Policy 2021, the upkeep of the current road infrastructure will receive a lot of focus this year,”he said.

It is important to note that after a snowfall and a particularly harsh winter, Kashmir's roads become damaged and require patchwork. The city of Srinagar's roadways are in poor condition; big potholes welcome tourists and complicate commutes in the summer capital.

Pertinently, the Union Finance Ministry in a recently presented Budget has kept Rs 4062.87 crore for Road and Bridge Sector, which is Rs 98.99 crore more than the previous year’s budget allocation.

Besides 253 new projects at an estimated cost of Rs 1292 crore have been prioritised to be sanctioned under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF)-XXVIII with NABARD funding and will be taken for execution during 2023-24.

Construction of 60 ongoing bridges sanctioned under different schemes will be completed during 2023-24. “Passing Bays” on all major roads are to be constructed during 2023-24.