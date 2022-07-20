Dilbag releases Police magazine

Srinagar: Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh released the first edition of Vision & Mission Document Magazine (The Voice of the PROANG) of J&K Police retired officers association (PROANG) in a function held at Police Headquarters here Wednesday.
The DGP on the occasion congratulated the J&K Police retired officers association for publishing the Mission Document Magazine.
He hoped that the J & K Police retired officers association as a part of Police Pariwar would continue to contribute for the welfare of retired personnel and their families.
He impressed upon PROANG to make more and more efforts for the betterment of the retired members of J&K Police by acting as a bridge between them and the police Department.