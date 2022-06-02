Director Estates J&K post re-designated

Jammu,: The government on Thursday re-designated the post of Director Estates, J&K as Director Estates, Jammu.

“Consequent upon the creation of separate posts of Director Estates, Jammu and Director Estates Kashmir and in the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Subash Chander Chhibber, JKAS, Director, Estates, J&K shall be designated as Director Estates, Jammu,” read a GAD order. “He, however, shall also hold the charge of the post of Director Estates, Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” it added.