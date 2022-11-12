Director JKEDI distributes certificates among aspiring women entrepreneurs

Ramban: Director Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) Ajaz Ahmad Bhat Saturday interacted with aspiring female entrepreneurs at the valedictory function of Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) organised for Tejaswini scheme beneficiaries by the JKEDI district centre Ramban.

A statement of JKEDI issued here said that the scheme was a special endeavour of Mission Youth, Government of J&K provisioning financial assistance to young women for setting up gainful self-employment ventures suited to their skills, training, aptitude, and local conditions.

Bhat stressed the need for inclusive growth through women empowerment and inclusion of tribal, backward, and border populations in nation-building as envisaged by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.