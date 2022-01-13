Director SCERT reviews ongoing activities of SCERT across J&K

Srinagar: Director, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), J&K, Prof Veena Pandita on Wednesday stressed on the need for better coordination and synergy between the officers of SCERT at both the divisions for achieving the objectives of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The Director made these comments while chairing a meet to the review different activities of the council across Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, the Director sought reports from the officers with regard to the programmess, workshops and other activities conducted so far by the council.