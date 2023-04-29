Directorate of Ayush J&K organises seminar

Srinagar: A one day seminar on Research and Development in Ayush Sector in Ayurveda and Yoga was organized under the guidance of Dr. Mohan Singh Directorate of Ayush J&K to devise a roadmap of research and development of Ayurveda and Yoga.

The objective of the event was to boost evidence based practice of Ayurveda and Yoga in the present health scenario and to validate various principles and practices of the traditional systems of health care,

An official statement said it is pertinent to note that under the aegis of Directorate of Ayush, J&K, an Institutional Ethics Committee has been constituted to grant approval for various clinical research studies and establish Ayurveda and Yoga as an evidence based system of health care.

The Institutional Ethics Committee, Govt. Ayurvedic Hospital Jammu is also registered with the Department of Health Research under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In order to incorporate a culture of research and scientific investigations among AYUSH Medical Officers, Director Ayush J&K organized a sensitisation program in the premises of the Directorate of Ayush, J&K at Indira Chowk, Jammu. Participants of the program were also briefed about Extra Mural Research, ICMR funded research project.