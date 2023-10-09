Discussions on J&K Budget proposals to begin from Oct 12

Jammu: The discussions on J&K budget proposals of Revised Estimates (RE) 2023-24 and Budget Estimates (BE) 2024-25, both under Revenue and Capital components, will begin from October 12, 2023.

These components will also include Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs), Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) and loan components. As per notified 7-day schedule, the discussions will be wrapped up on October 21, 2023.

In this connection, the departments have been asked to furnish Action Taken Reports (ATRs) on the Budget announcements, if any, besides complete details on Establishment Budget and Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) to the Finance department ahead of the scheduled date of discussions.

The Heads of the Departments stationed at Jammu will participate in the deliberations through video conferencing from Civil Secretariat, Jammu.

The departments have been asked to call only those officers to participate in their respective budget meetings in the Finance department as are felt absolutely necessary.

The opening day (i.e., October 12, 2023) discussions on J&K budget proposals of Revised Estimates (RE) 2023-24 and Budget Estimates (BE) 2024-25 would pertain to demands of six departments viz., Information; Planning, Development & Monitoring; Tribal Affairs; Transport; Cooperative and Labour and Employment/ARI/Stationery & Office Supplies.