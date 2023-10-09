Discussions on J&K Budget proposals to begin from Oct 12

Jammu: The discussions on J&K budget proposals of Revised Estimates (RE) 2023-24 and Budget Estimates (BE) 2024-25, both under Revenue and Capital components, will begin from October 12, 2023.
These components will also include Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs), Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) and loan components. As per notified 7-day schedule, the discussions will be wrapped up on October 21, 2023.
In this connection, the departments have been asked to furnish Action Taken Reports (ATRs) on the Budget announcements, if any, besides complete details on Establishment Budget and Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) to the Finance department ahead of the scheduled date of discussions.
The Heads of the Departments stationed at Jammu will participate in the deliberations through video conferencing from Civil Secretariat, Jammu.
The departments have been asked to call only those officers to participate in their respective budget meetings in the Finance department as are felt absolutely necessary.
The opening day (i.e., October 12, 2023) discussions on J&K budget proposals of Revised Estimates (RE) 2023-24 and Budget Estimates (BE) 2024-25 would pertain to demands of six departments viz., Information; Planning, Development & Monitoring; Tribal Affairs; Transport; Cooperative and Labour and Employment/ARI/Stationery & Office Supplies.
On October 13, the discussions about the budget proposals related to demands of three departments viz., School Education; Finance and Rural Development and PR departments will take place.
October 14 has been marked for discussions related to demands of five departments i.e., Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction; Revenue; Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs; Industries and Commerce and Social Welfare departments.
After a break for three days, the discussions would resume on October 18 with deliberations pertaining to demands of eight departments viz., Public Works (R&B); Animal and Sheep Husbandry; Agriculture, Floriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries; Science & Technology; Youth Services and Sports and Skill Development departments.
Demands related to six departments i.e., Tourism; Culture; General Administration; Hospitality & Protocol and Estates; Irrigation, Flood Control (Jal Shakti) and Jal Shakti (PHE) departments will be deliberated on October 19.
On October 20, the demands related to four departments viz., Home; Mining; Law & Justice, Parliamentary Affairs; Health & Medical Education departments and SKIMS would be discussed.
Budget proposals related to demands of four departments i.e., Forest; Higher Education; Housing and Urban Development and Power Development departments will be deliberated on October 21, 2023.
Joint Director (Budget) Finance department has instructed the departments to furnish PPT regarding data on staffing (sanctioned, in place, contractual etc.), trends of scheme wise revenue and capital expenditure, revenue receipts (over the last five years and scope for enhancement of receipts), details of major projects- initiatives, total liability of ongoing projects besides also incorporate achievements against deliverables and next year’s “Key Features with output and outcome and targets” (both in soft and hard copy), ahead of scheduled date of discussions.