Distt panels to prepare zonal Master plans for 5 eco-sensitive zones of J&K

Jammu: J&K government has accorded sanction to the constitution of the district level committees for preparation of the zonal Master Plans for five Eco-Sensitive Zones (wildlife sanctuaries, national parks), notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.
These five Eco-Sensitive Zones included Jasrota wildlife sanctuary in Kathua; Rajparian wildlife sanctuary in Anantnag, Hirpora wildlife sanctuary in Shopian; Ramnagar wildlife sanctuary in Jammu and Kishtwar High Altitude national park.
The District Level Committees for the concerned districts will comprise the Deputy Commissioner (of concerned district) as chairman and Wildlife Warden (concerned) as member secretary.
District Officers of the Departments of J&K Pollution Control Committee; Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare; Jal Shakti (Irrigation and Flood Control) and Industries and Commerce Department besides one faculty member from faculty of Life Sciences o f a Degree College of the respective district (to be nominated by the chairman) as its members.
“The Committees shall prepare the zonal Master Plans for the respective Eco-Sensitive Zones in the manner as specified in the notifications and the guidelines issued by the central government. The Chairman may co-opt any other officers of the District as members, as per requirement,” read the order issued by GAD.