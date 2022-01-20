Distt panels to prepare zonal Master plans for 5 eco-sensitive zones of J&K

Jammu: J&K government has accorded sanction to the constitution of the district level committees for preparation of the zonal Master Plans for five Eco-Sensitive Zones (wildlife sanctuaries, national parks), notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

These five Eco-Sensitive Zones included Jasrota wildlife sanctuary in Kathua; Rajparian wildlife sanctuary in Anantnag, Hirpora wildlife sanctuary in Shopian; Ramnagar wildlife sanctuary in Jammu and Kishtwar High Altitude national park.