Div Com, DCs’ recommendation mandatory for sanctioning earned leave to HoDs

Jammu: The recommendation of Divisional Commissioners and the Deputy Commissioners will be mandatory for sanctioning earned leave in the favour of divisional and the district heads respectively.

This became binding for all the administrative departments after the government amended the first Schedule of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1979.

As per a notification SO-350, issued by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance department Atal Dulloo, the Lieutenant Governor, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to Article 309 of Constitution of India, directed to make these amendments.

The amendments have been inserted in the first Schedule of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1979 as “Note 7” after Note 6.

Newly inserted Note 7 would read as “Recommendation of Divisional Commissioners in respect of Divisional Heads of Departments is mandatory for sanctioning earned leave in their favour by the Administrative Department.”

“Recommendation of Deputy Commissioner is mandatory for sanctioning of earned leave in favour of all District Heads,” its second part read.