DLSA Bhaderwah organises awareness programme on solid waste management

Bhadarwah: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Bhadarwah organized an awareness programme on “solid waste management” and “no plastic/polythene usage, conservation of environment” in the premises of Municipal Committee Bhaderwah here today.

The event was held under the Chairmanship of Principal District and Sessions Judge Bhadarwah and supervision of Mudassir Farooq, Secretary DLSA.