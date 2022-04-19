DLSA Bhaderwah organises awareness programme on solid waste management

Bhadarwah: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Bhadarwah organized an awareness programme on “solid waste management” and “no plastic/polythene usage, conservation of environment” in the premises of Municipal Committee Bhaderwah here today.
The event was held under the Chairmanship of Principal District and Sessions Judge Bhadarwah and supervision of Mudassir Farooq, Secretary DLSA.
The event was aimed to educate the people of Bhadarwah about the significance of cleanliness and hygiene for sustainable development of the society besides ensuring safety and protection of children in educational institutions.
Secretary DLSA Mudassir Farooq apprised the people of cleanliness measures initiated by the Central government for, “Clean lndia, Green India”.
He emphasised upon complete enforcement of ban on use of polythene bags and proper disposal of both degradable and non-biodegradable waste.
He stressed upon the need of strict adherence to all rules and laws of solid waste management for creating a healthy environment.
President JOB Tahir Nadeem Khan while speaking on the occasion highlighted the importance of proper management of solid waste in Bhadarwah for a healthy and clean atmosphere.