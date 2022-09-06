DM orders closure of Jhula Bridge over Chenab

A complete inspection of the bridge was carried out and it was found that a few cables had slipped by more than a foot.

The Jhula Bridge is an old vintage bridge that was declared unsafe in 2018.

The distressed condition of the bridge is further aggravated by the impact of the loaded trailer.

“Given this, your good office is requested to issue necessary directions for complete stoppage of all kinds of vehicular traffic on Jhula Bridge immediately to avoid any kind of untoward incident,” the communiqué said.