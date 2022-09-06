DM orders closure of Jhula Bridge over Chenab

Ramban: District Magistrate Ramban Tuesday ordered the complete closure of the 240-feet BSB Jhula Bridge over River Chenab at km 149.40 on Ramban’s old alignment.
Officer Commanding (OC) 52 RCC, GREF, S K Gautam through an official communiqué brought to the notice of the District Magistrate Ramban Mussarat Islam that an emergent situation had developed due to the sudden impact on the cables of Jhula Bridge by a trailer (PB038A 1031) carrying earthmover at around 6 pm on Tuesday at Raghunath Mandir side.
A complete inspection of the bridge was carried out and it was found that a few cables had slipped by more than a foot.
The Jhula Bridge is an old vintage bridge that was declared unsafe in 2018.
The distressed condition of the bridge is further aggravated by the impact of the loaded trailer.
“Given this, your good office is requested to issue necessary directions for complete stoppage of all kinds of vehicular traffic on Jhula Bridge immediately to avoid any kind of untoward incident,” the communiqué said.
The MoU signing between BRO and GRSE is at the final stage and work is likely to be commenced on a war footing.
Given the advisory issued by the OC 52 RCC, GREF, District Magistrate Ramban Mussarat Islam has ordered that there would be a complete stoppage of all kinds of vehicular traffic in Jhulla Bridge over River Chenab at km 149.40 with immediate effect till further orders to avoid any untoward incident and to ensure the safety of the general public and commuters.
The Senior Superintendent of Police has been asked to implement the orders in letter and spirit.