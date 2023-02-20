Doda land subsidence: NGT constitutes committee

New Delhi: National Green Tribunal has ordered for the constitution of a joint committee to be headed by the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir to suggest remedial measures and prevent environmental damage in view of media reports stating damage in structures in Doda District.
The Tribunal took the suo moto cognizance of the report. A geological survey of the area is underway to ascertain the causes of the incident.
The tribunal on the basis of a media report noted that the earth started slipping and caused damage to most of the houses in the area which has led to the displacement of inhabitants.
The bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in an order stated that the Committee might suggest remedial measures to prevent environmental damage in the light of carrying capacity, hydro-geology studies, geo-morphological studies and also covering other allied and incidental issues. The bench has directed the constitution of a joint Committee to be headed by Chief Secretary of J&K.
Other members will be Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology Dehradun, Govind Ballabh Pant National Institute of Himalaya and Environment, National Institute of Hydrology (NIH), Roorkee, Prof JS Rawat, Kumaon University, Almora, Space Application Centre, Ahmedabad, National Institute of Rock Mechanics, Bangalore, CPCB and ACS Environment, J-K who will act as a nodal agency for coordination and compliance.