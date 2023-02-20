Doda land subsidence: NGT constitutes committee

New Delhi: National Green Tribunal has ordered for the constitution of a joint committee to be headed by the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir to suggest remedial measures and prevent environmental damage in view of media reports stating damage in structures in Doda District.

The Tribunal took the suo moto cognizance of the report. A geological survey of the area is underway to ascertain the causes of the incident.

The tribunal on the basis of a media report noted that the earth started slipping and caused damage to most of the houses in the area which has led to the displacement of inhabitants.