Doda man booked under PSA for delivering ‘hate speech’

“On June 9, following a bandh call, law and order problems erupted in the Bhaderwah area as the people, on the instigation of some trouble creators of Bhaderwah took out processions,” Police said in a statement.

“Gafoor was found to be a mastermind who instigated the processionists and also delivered hate speech and derogatory remarks against a particular community from Jamia Masjid, Bhaderwah. Being a serious threat to public order, the accused person has been booked under the PSA and lodged at Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu,” it said.

Two cases under various sections of the Indian Penal Code are already registered against Gafoor at Bhaderwah Police Station, the Police said.