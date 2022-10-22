Dogras have shown big heart: Altaf Bukhari

“Jammu is a city where Dogras have a big heart. They showed their hospitality and helped the Migrant Kashmiri Pandits, Kashmiri Muslims, people from Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, and Poonch Districts who had to abandon their homes and escape to live a peaceful life in Jammu. I express my gratitude towards the people of Jammu who shared their resources with the migrants/displaced persons from various areas,” he said.

He said that people from different faiths live in peace with each other and share grief and happiness together without any communal tension for the last many decades.

Apni Party President that “Jammu is a symbol of unity, and equal opportunities where people respect each other and there is no place for hate.” He said that the Apni Party also believes that the people should live together and all the regions should be treated equally.

Meanwhile, he said that the people of both the Regions have suffered in absence of an elected Government and there is dire need to hold assembly elections in J&K as early as possible.