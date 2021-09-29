Don’t skip filing self-appraisals on SPARROW: Govt to IAS officers

Jammu: The government Wednesday warned the IAS officers working in J&K to file their self-appraisals for the assessment year 2020-21 online immediately on SPARROW portal, failing which their Performance Appraisal Reports (PAR) would be “force-forwarded to the concerned reporting authorities, without further notice”.

The warning was issued to those IAS officers, who had not submitted their self appraisals for the assessment year 2020-21 so far despite a lapse of around a month as far as scheduled timeline fixed by the Department of Personnel and Trainings (DoPT), Government of India (GoI), was concerned.

GAD Commissioner Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, in an order, said that the Department of Personnel and Trainings (DoPT), GoI, vide office memorandum bearing F No ll059/01/2014-AIS-III(Part) dated 16 June 2021 had fixed the timelines for filing online PARs in respect of the All India Service (AIS) officers on the SPARROW portal.

The PARs of AIS officers are submitted on the Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window (SPARROW) portal.

As per these timelines, the deadline for self appraisal for the current year was August 31, 2021 while the deadlines for appraisal by Reporting Authority, appraisal by Reviewing Authority and appraisal by Accepting Authority were fixed as 30 September 2021, 15 November 2021 and 31 December 2021.