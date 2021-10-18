Double authentication in e-offices to ensure safety, secrecy of Govt files

“No official can use the e-office of another official without the OTP. The OTP is only received by the concerned officer and no other can have access to his system without his knowledge which has made the e-office safer and more secure since the system is directly linked with NIC’s PARICHAY,” he said asserting that they strengthened their cyber security, especially after the e-office was introduced in J&K.

He said that they were observing cyber security awareness month for the first time in J&K.

The Centre had already asked the departments using e-office to remain extra cautious against possible hacking, phishing, potential online invasion, and hacking attempts after a “major breach” was reported in one of the State’s Data Centre outside J&K.

The breach was reported after one of the State’s Data Centre in the country (not J&K) was compromised and a web-shell was uploaded through which every document in the centre was accessible, the cyber advisory of the Government of India had cautioned.

Over 200 move and non-move government offices across J&K have been linked to e-office which has made the working smooth and faster than the past.