‘Dozens of politicians, activists’ likely to join AAP in Delhi on April 8

He added that he would be accompanied by dozens of politicians like ex-MLAs Balwant Singh Mankotia, Yash Pal Kundal, among several ex-ministers from various political parties.”

"I would not disclose the names of the ex-ministers as they may not be happy with their disclosures. However, we are going to Delhi to join AAP," he further claimed.

Tonny, presently DDC Suchetgarh was a known face of the National Conference. However, he contested and got elected the DDC elections independently, according to him.

“People want change in the politics of J&K which could be people friendly,” he said while justifying his move. He however did not disclose any other names.