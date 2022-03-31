‘Dozens of politicians, activists’ likely to join AAP in Delhi on April 8

Jammu: Dozens of former legislators, few ex-ministers, elected panchayats members, BDCs, and DDCs from various areas of Jammu are likely to join Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi on April 8.
“We are going to New Delhi alongwith dozens of DDCs, PRIs, ex-legislators and ex-ministers from different districts to join AAP on June 8. The joining will take place in presence of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP President Arvind Kejriwal,” DDC member Suchertgarh (Jammu district), Taranjeet Singh Tonny claimed while speaking to Greater Kashmir.
He added that he would be accompanied by dozens of politicians like ex-MLAs Balwant Singh Mankotia, Yash Pal Kundal, among several ex-ministers from various political parties.”
"I would not disclose the names of the ex-ministers as they may not be happy with their disclosures. However, we are going to Delhi to join AAP," he further claimed.
Tonny, presently DDC Suchetgarh was a known face of the National Conference. However, he contested and got elected the DDC elections independently, according to him.
“People want change in the politics of J&K which could be people friendly,” he said while justifying his move. He however did not disclose any other names.
Meanwhile, Balwant Singh Manokita told Greater Kashmir that he held a detailed deliberation with his supporters in Udhampur district today.
“We had a workers meeting in Udhampur and we discussed various issues,” he said but declined to reply whether he would be joining AAP. However, he hinted towards the development during Navratras while declining to clearly admit that he would be joining AAP.
Meanwhile, the JKNPP chairman and former MLA Ramnagar Harsh Dev Singh took to social media to express his anguish against the attack on Delhi CM’s official residence.
“The attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s house by BJP is the most condemnable and abhorable act of cowardice. BJP shall never succeed in its nefarious designs of crushing the voices of sanity. Remember people will bounce back and appropriately respond at the right time,” wrote Harsh Dev Singh on his facebook post.
Several attempts were made to get his response with regard to his facebook post, but he was not available for comments. The facebook post from Harsh Dev was being considered as important when he had developed differences with the J&K National Panthers Party’s Chief Patron Bhim Singh.