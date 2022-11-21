Dr Darakhshan Andrabi inspects Waqf properties in Uri

Ishtaiq Mohiuddin, the Magistrate of Waqf Board was also present during her visit. Dr Andrabi gave directions for submission of project plans for re-construction of the shopping complex in Uri by Waqf Board. Later she spoke to media and assured the public of desired actions soon on their proposals. "It is pleasing to see that the recent decisions of Waqf Board have been well received by the public and even in these remote areas, people express their support to the Board for the reformist measures taken & again the expectations of public from Waqf management have risen multifold now," said Dr Andrabi.

She said that “we are committed to our resolve to make Waqf Board thrive and progress so that we are able to deliver as per the expectations of the public.” "The era of loot in Waqf has ended and now we are in the age of transparency and accountability. New projects of public welfare will be taken up by Waqf Board despite the opposition of a few opportunists and illegal beneficiaries," assured Waqf Board Chairperson. She thanked the public of Uri for their support to Waqf Board.