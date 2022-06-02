Dr Darakshan Andrabi visits Ajmer Sharief Shrine

Accompanied by CWC members Dr Andrabi presented the Chadder at the shrine of Gareeb Nawab on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and prayed to God for peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir, a press note said.

Dr Andrabi spoke to media persons after her Haziri and said that she prayed at the shrine for the end of bloodshed and hateful violence in the UT and the prosperity of the country on behalf of the LG of J&K Shri Manoj Sinha.