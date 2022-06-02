Dr Darakshan Andrabi visits Ajmer Sharief Shrine

Srinagar: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board and Member Central Waqf Council of Ministry of Minority Affairs Dr Darakhshan Andrabi paid obeisance at Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti at Ajmer today.
Accompanied by CWC members Dr Andrabi presented the Chadder at the shrine of Gareeb Nawab on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and prayed to God for peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir, a press note said.
Dr Andrabi spoke to media persons after her Haziri and said that she prayed at the shrine for the end of bloodshed and hateful violence in the UT and the prosperity of the country on behalf of the LG of J&K Shri Manoj Sinha.
Dr Andrabi reached Ajmer today on a four day visit heading the Ministry of Minority Affairs team on tour for inspection of Waqf properties and management in Rajasthan. CWC Members Qari Haroon and Haneef Ali accompanied Dr Darakhshan.
"On behalf of the Lt Governor Shri Sinha, I offered my respects at the shrine of Khwaja & prayed for the peace & harmony in the land of sufis & rishis. We cannot see bloodshed and innocent killings by haters on a daily basis in Kashmir," said Dr Andrabi.
She said that terrorists were hell bent upon polarizing our society by their cowardly attacks on innocents but J&K government has resolved to defeat this ploy with heavy hand.