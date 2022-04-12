Dr Jitendra announces single window portal for pensioners, elder citizens

New Delhi: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday announced setting up of a single window portal for pensioners and superannuated elder citizens.
The portal, he said, would not only enable constant contact with pensioners and their associations across the country but would also regularly receive their inputs, suggestions as well as grievances for prompt response.
Addressing the 32nd meeting of “Standing Committee of Voluntary Agencies” (SCOVA) for Review and Rationalisation of Pension Rules i.e., (CCS) (Pension) Rules, 2021, Dr Jitendra said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several revolutionary changes were brought in since 2014 in Pension Rules for bringing “Ease of Living” to the common man.
Pensioner Associations from Jammu, Jaipur, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Chandigarh and other parts of the country participated in the meeting. Jammu & Kashmir was represented by DGP (retired) Kuldeep Khoda IPS and secretary (retired) K B Jandial IAS.