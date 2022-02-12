Dr Jitendra chairs DISHA meeting, reviews implementation of centrally sponsored schemes in Kathua

He asked the officers to ensure that benefit of all government schemes reaches the genuine beneficiaries in a time bound manner besides disseminating information about these schemes. He emphasized complete involvement of PRIs in effective implementation of schemes by the district administration in their respective areas.

Union Minister had a detailed review of physical and financial achievements recorded under different Centrally Sponsored Schemes in the district. Dr Singh informed that four new Highway Villages are coming up in and around National Highway in Kathua district including Taraf Manjali, Taraf Bhajwal, Gurha Baildara and Gurha Mundian. He also revealed that NHAI is developing the area around the gateway to J&K with various amenities which will add aesthetic value to the landscape besides opening avenues of employment for locals.