Dr Jitendra chairs DISHA meeting, reviews implementation of centrally sponsored schemes in Kathua
Kathua: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Jitendra Singh, today chaired District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting to review progress on centrally sponsored schemes (CSS’s) being implemented in Kathua district.
Addressing the officers, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the aim of holding DISHA meeting is to identify any impediments in smooth implementation of welfare schemes so that effective solutions can be worked out.
He asked the officers to ensure that benefit of all government schemes reaches the genuine beneficiaries in a time bound manner besides disseminating information about these schemes. He emphasized complete involvement of PRIs in effective implementation of schemes by the district administration in their respective areas.
Union Minister had a detailed review of physical and financial achievements recorded under different Centrally Sponsored Schemes in the district. Dr Singh informed that four new Highway Villages are coming up in and around National Highway in Kathua district including Taraf Manjali, Taraf Bhajwal, Gurha Baildara and Gurha Mundian. He also revealed that NHAI is developing the area around the gateway to J&K with various amenities which will add aesthetic value to the landscape besides opening avenues of employment for locals.
He also reviewed progress on ongoing mega projects like Ujh, Shahpur Kandi Barrages and Biotech Park and emphasized timely completion of these projects of extreme significance for the public in general and locals in particular.
Union Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner to take on board the elected representatives for achieving 100% saturation of AB-PMJAY in low performing areas. He also asked PRIs to come forward for identification and projection of eligible beneficiaries for prosthetic aids.
Later, Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurated the ‘Sansad Khel Saparda’ at Sports Stadium Kathua. Union MoS said that this Sansad Khel Sparda will instill a sportsman spirit among youth as they will be able to connect to sports ambassadors for their mentorship.
Dr. Singh also said that “PM Modi has given a new direction to the field of science and technology with focus on startups which was evident this year on the beating retreat ceremony where 'Drone Light Show' startup mesmerised the whole nation by lighting the sky with tricolor.”
Dr Singh urged upon the youth to optimally utilise the third-largest stadium ‘Arun Jaitley Stadium’ being developed at Hiranagar, Jammu.
Earlier, Dr Jitendra Singh also kick started Kathua leg of J&K’s first free Telemedicine Service “Doctor on wheels” which will provide rural population with expert medical consultation at their doorsteps.