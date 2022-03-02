Dr Jitendra inaugurates 'orientation programme' for J&K corporators, councillors

The programme is being organised by Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), of which Dr Jitendra Singh is the national chairman. Director General IIPA S N Tripathi is coordinating the programme, which is being attended by Mayor Jammu, Chandra Mohan Gupta, Deputy Mayor Purnima Sharma along with other corporators and councillors from different Municipal bodies.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences besides MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said, “For the first time, this year’s union budget talks about urban planning and development in a 25 year perspective when 50 percent of India will be living in urban areas.”