Dr Jitendra inaugurates 'orientation programme' for J&K corporators, councillors

New Delhi: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday inaugurated the first of its kind, exclusive 3-day "orientation programme" cum workshop on ‘Urban governance’ for Mayors, chairpersons and Municipal Commissioners, Chief Executives Officers from Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Jammu & Kashmir.
The programme is being organised by Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), of which Dr Jitendra Singh is the national chairman. Director General IIPA S N Tripathi is coordinating the programme, which is being attended by Mayor Jammu, Chandra Mohan Gupta, Deputy Mayor Purnima Sharma along with other corporators and councillors from different Municipal bodies.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences besides MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, said, “For the first time, this year’s union budget talks about urban planning and development in a 25 year perspective when 50 percent of India will be living in urban areas.”
Referring to the orientation programme on ‘Urban governance’ for municipal leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Jitendra said, the organisation of this course in the 75th years of Independence had special significance as India was undergoing a transition from semi-urban (25 percent plus) to urban majority society by next 25 years. He said it was a symbol of economic growth as urbanisation was linked with expansion of manufacturing and services.
The Minister pointed out that like the country as a whole, Jammu and Kashmir was also undergoing a changeover from 27 percent urban population in 2011 to half way mark in coming decades.
He, however, added that this journey posed a challenge to carry out urban sector reforms effectively as initiated by the country’s urban missions. He said, “The role of Jammu which is one of the oldest municipalities, created in 1930 and is the gateway of state is crucial to expedite economic development in the state.”