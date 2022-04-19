Dr Jitendra oversees trial run of solar plant in Palli village

Union Minister was accompanied by Jugal Kishore Sharma Member of Parliament and Chetan Prakash Jain, CMD, Central Electronics Limited (CEL) in Union Ministry of Science & Technology which had taken the responsibility of installing a solar plant at a short notice on the eve of the Prime Minister’s visit.

A team of around a dozen senior scientists and senior officers from the Union Ministry of Science & Technology were also present at the site during the minister’s visit.

Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also the Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences besides MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, added that the 500 kilowatt solar plant installed on a total area of 6,408 square metres would provide clean electricity and light to over 340 houses in the Panchayat.