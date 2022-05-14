Dr Jitendra Singh slams opposition for not taking clear stand on terrorism

Jammu: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday slammed the opposition parties for not taking a clear and united stand against the “terrorism and Pak sponsored terrorism in J&K.”

He was speaking to media persons after reviewing a record 68 roads, completed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) at Kathua in Jammu region.

The Union Minister, however, deferred the formal inauguration due to ‘State mourning’ observed today as a mark of respect to the UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, who passed away on May 13.