Dr Jitendra updates Punjab CM about Shahpur-Kandi project

New Delhi: Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday updated the Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann about the salient features of the national Shahpur-Kandi project which would cater to the bordering districts of Kathua and Samba in Jammu and Kashmir and Pathankot and Gurdaspur in Punjab.
During their first meeting, which lasted over half an hour, the two leaders also discussed several other issues of mutual interest between J&K and Punjab.
Dr Jitendra Singh informed the Punjab Chief Minister that the first phase of the project was likely to be launched before the end of this year and it would be a game-changer for J&K and Punjab.
He expressed confidence that the project, which was stalled for four decades, would see the light of the day with Bhagwant Mann as the Chief Minister, whom he had closely known as a colleague in the 16th and the 17th Lok Sabha.
“Incidentally when he and Mann got elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time, both of them did not have government accommodation and they were both lodged in the same hotel,” Dr Jitendra recalled.
Bhagwant Mann expressed his desire to undertake a visit to Shahpur-Kandi Project accompanied by Dr Jitendra Singh. He said this would help provide first-hand experience and also an opportunity to plan further roadmap of cooperation for the times to come.
Wishing Bhagwant Mann a fruitful and productive tenure as Chief Minister of an important state like Punjab, Dr Jitendra Singh said there were many things which were common between J&K and Punjab and one of these was river Ravi which had been granted to India under the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 between India and Pakistan.
He said it was either misplaced priorities or motivated political considerations because of which the Shahpur-Kandi project did not take off ever since it was initiated in the 1970s.
It was only after the personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that a fresh draft paper was prepared and the project was launched with a formal announcement by PM Modi during his visit to Jammu in early 2019.