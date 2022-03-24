Dr Jitendra updates Punjab CM about Shahpur-Kandi project

Dr Jitendra Singh informed the Punjab Chief Minister that the first phase of the project was likely to be launched before the end of this year and it would be a game-changer for J&K and Punjab.

He expressed confidence that the project, which was stalled for four decades, would see the light of the day with Bhagwant Mann as the Chief Minister, whom he had closely known as a colleague in the 16th and the 17th Lok Sabha.

“Incidentally when he and Mann got elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time, both of them did not have government accommodation and they were both lodged in the same hotel,” Dr Jitendra recalled.