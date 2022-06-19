Dr Karan Singh chairs J&K Dharmarth Trust meeting
Jammu: Chairman Trustee Dr Karan Singh on Sunday stressed for taking adequate steps for providing better facilities to the visiting devotees and for facilitating them to pay obeisance and perform prayers and rituals in the temples and shrines of the Trust.
He was chairing a meeting of the J&K Dharmarth Trust Council.
Chairman Trustee, in his address, directed all the members to work relentlessly with utmost sincerity for enhancing the image of the Trust as well as wellbeing of its employees
In the meeting, trustees Vikramaditya Singh, Ajatshatru Singh, Martand Singh and Ranvijay Singh; president J&K Dharmarth Trust, senior advocate Ajay Gandotra; Council members Dr Vishwa Murti Shastri, Dr Uttam Chand Sharma, Dr Parshotam Singh Pathania, Sunil Trakroo and secretary Dr Gopal Parthasarthi Sharma were present.
During the meeting, which commenced with the chanting of Vedic Mantras, Gandotra presented a detailed report of the activities of the Trust.
Later, various issues pertaining to development of temples and Shrines both in Kashmir and Jammu region, enhancement of guest facilities at various temples managed by the Trust, etc. were discussed threadbare. The valuable suggestions for further improving the temple and facilities for the visiting pilgrims for all the temples and shrines of the Trust were given special thrust.
“During the meeting, the arrangements made in annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela at Tulmulla in district Ganderbal, by the Dharmarth Trust which was held on June 8, 2022, was appreciated by the Chairman Trustee. He also appreciated the president for renovation of Gauri Shanker temple Pahalgam.