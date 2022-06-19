Dr Karan Singh chairs J&K Dharmarth Trust meeting

Jammu: Chairman Trustee Dr Karan Singh on Sunday stressed for taking adequate steps for providing better facilities to the visiting devotees and for facilitating them to pay obeisance and perform prayers and rituals in the temples and shrines of the Trust.

He was chairing a meeting of the J&K Dharmarth Trust Council.

Chairman Trustee, in his address, directed all the members to work relentlessly with utmost sincerity for enhancing the image of the Trust as well as wellbeing of its employees