Dr Nirmal Singh calls on LG Sinha

Srinagar: Former Deputy Chief Minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State, Dr. Nirmal Singh today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.
As per an official statement, Dr Singh, accompanied by former MLC, Sh Ajay Bharti discussed with the Lt Governor about major decisions being taken by the government to ensure the safety and welfare of PM Package and Minority Community employees.
He also apprised the Lt Governor about various issues relating to public importance.
The Lt Governor while interacting with Dr. Singh observed that the UT Government is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of minority communities in J&K.