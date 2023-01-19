Dr Samoon reviews progress under Capex Budget 2022-23

Srinagar: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, today chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here to review the physical and financial progress under Capex Budget 2022-23.
The meeting was attended by Director Skill Development Department, Chief Engineer R&B Kashmir, Principals and Superintendents of Government Polytechnics and Industrial Training Institutes while Managing Director, JKPCC, Chief Engineer, R&B Jammu, Director State Motor Garages, General Managers of JKPCC, District Executive Engineers and other officers participated online.
Threadbare discussion was held on latest work wise detail regarding both physical and financial progress achieved under Centrally Sponsored Schemes including the status of new Polytechnics of CAPEX Budget 2022-23 of the department.
Principal Secretary had a detailed project wise review besides enquiring about the present status of all the ongoing development works. He assessed physical and financial progress on projects taken up during the current financial year 2022-23 under the Capex budget.
Dr Samoon asked the concerned heads of the executing agencies to expedite the remaining ongoing works so that the buildings would be handed over to the department at the earliest. He directed the concerned officers to take appropriate measures for execution of new works under both the sectors ‘Polytechnics as well as ITIs’ to ensure utilization of funds earmarked for the purpose under Capex Budget 2022-23.