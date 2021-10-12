Drawing, disbursing powers delegated to CP&AO of JKPTCL

Jammu: The Revenue department has delegated the drawing and disbursing powers to Chief Pay & Account officer (CP&AO) of Jammu and Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Limited (JKPTCL), Jammu.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the delegation of Drawing and Disbursing Powers in favour of Chief Pay and Accounts Officer (CP&AO) in the office of Chief Engineer Jammu and Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Limited (JKPTCL), Jammu for operating upon Major Head- 8443 Revenue deposit on Additional Treasury Gandhinagar Jammu,” read an order issued by Principal Secretary Revenue Shaleen Kabra.