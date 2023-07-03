Driver loses life in road mishap on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Ramban: The driver of a kerosene oil tanker died on the spot after the vehicle he was driving towards Kashmir rolled down into several hundred-feet-deep ravines in the Shataninullah area of Jawahar Tunnel of Banihal on the old alignment of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Monday morning.
Police sources said an oil tanker bearing registration number JK02BT-8971 rolled down into a several hundred-feet-deep ravine. The driver of the vehicle died on the spot.
After getting information the police and local volunteers reached the spot and shifted the body of the deceased driver to SDH Banihal for postmortem and identification.
Police identified the deceased driver as Ajay Kumar, 28, resident of Akhnoor, Jammu.
They said after completing postmortem and other legal formalities the body of the deceased was handed over to his relatives for last rites.
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law at Police Station Banihal for further investigations.