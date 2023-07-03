Driver loses life in road mishap on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

After getting information the police and local volunteers reached the spot and shifted the body of the deceased driver to SDH Banihal for postmortem and identification.

Police identified the deceased driver as Ajay Kumar, 28, resident of Akhnoor, Jammu.

They said after completing postmortem and other legal formalities the body of the deceased was handed over to his relatives for last rites.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law at Police Station Banihal for further investigations.