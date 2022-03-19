Drone threats a major challenge: DG BSF

Jammu: Director General Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Kumar Singh on Saturday said that drone threats were a major challenge.
He said that in the present scenario BSF has been handling this challenge “very effectively” and anti drone systems are being installed at the International Border.
Top BSF official visited Border out Post (BOP) Octroi in Suchetgarh in RS Pura and reviewed security situation besides witnessing retreat ceremony on International Border (IB).
He was accompanied by IG BSF, Jammu Frontier D K Boora and other officers to witness “an impressive display of retreat ceremony.” The trained BSF men and women showed “splendid parade and the BSF band spellbound the spectators by playing patriotic tunes.”
DIG BSF, Jammu Surjit Singh Sekhon briefed DG BSF about complexities of management of border area under prevailing current security scenario and also informed the DG about recent threats being faced by the BSF on Jammu IB.
During the interaction with the media, DG BSF said that BSF troops are competent enough to tackle any “nefarious designs by anti-national elements.”
DG BSF interacted with troops and applauded them for their commitment towards the safeguarding of International Borders. He also applauded troops for their dedication and continuous efforts of making this Retreat Ceremony a success.
During the visit DG BSF also attended a meeting chaired by the Union Home Minister at Raj Bhawan over security related issues. DG BSF assured that BSF is fully equipped to deal with any type of threat and defeat the nefarious designs of anti-national elements. DG BSF also attended CRPF's 83rd Raising Day programme.
A colourful cultural programme was also presented by the Harman Dance Institute, R S Pura at BoP Octroi before the audience of the retreat ceremony at Suchetgarh.