Drone threats a major challenge: DG BSF

He was accompanied by IG BSF, Jammu Frontier D K Boora and other officers to witness “an impressive display of retreat ceremony.” The trained BSF men and women showed “splendid parade and the BSF band spellbound the spectators by playing patriotic tunes.”

DIG BSF, Jammu Surjit Singh Sekhon briefed DG BSF about complexities of management of border area under prevailing current security scenario and also informed the DG about recent threats being faced by the BSF on Jammu IB.

During the interaction with the media, DG BSF said that BSF troops are competent enough to tackle any “nefarious designs by anti-national elements.”