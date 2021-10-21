Drone weapon dropping case | Cop among 2 Anantnag residents arrested: Police

Jammu: Two persons of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district including a Policeman were arrested for their involvement in arms and ammunition dropping case of Phallian Mandal area of Jammu, Police said Thursday.
Police said that they arrested the two persons of Verinag area of Anantnag following a disclosure of their names by the already arrested Over Ground Worker (OGW) of Lashkar-e-Toiba, Irfan Ahmad Bhat, son of Farooq Ahmed Bhat of Verinag, Anantnag.
Both the arrested persons have been brought to Jammu for further questioning, Police said.
A case in this regard has been registered under FIR No 230 of 2021 under Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, 7/25 of the Arms Act and 13, 16, 18, 23 of the ULAP dated 2nd October 2021 registered at Police Station Satwari.
SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said, “The LeT associate has also confessed that he was in continuous touch with his handlers across the border.”