Drone weapon dropping case | Cop among 2 Anantnag residents arrested: Police

Jammu: Two persons of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district including a Policeman were arrested for their involvement in arms and ammunition dropping case of Phallian Mandal area of Jammu, Police said Thursday.

Police said that they arrested the two persons of Verinag area of Anantnag following a disclosure of their names by the already arrested Over Ground Worker (OGW) of Lashkar-e-Toiba, Irfan Ahmad Bhat, son of Farooq Ahmed Bhat of Verinag, Anantnag.