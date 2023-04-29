Drug problem serious threat to public health, safety of humanity: HC

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has said that the drug problem is a serious threat to public health, safety and well-being of humanity.

A bench of Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul made the observation while dismissing a plea that had sought to scrap preventive detention of one Muhammad Ashraf Dar of district Pulwama under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Dar has been placed under preventive detention on the basis of an order issued by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir on May 25 last year so as to prevent him from committing illegal activities coming within the purview of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The drug problem is a serious threat to public health, safety and well-being of humanity,” the court said, adding, “our global society is facing serious consequences of drug abuse and it undermines the socio-economic and political stability and sustainable development”.

Drug trafficking and abuse, the court said, has continued its significant toll on valuable human lives and productive years of many persons around the globe.